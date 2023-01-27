GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A 15-year-old teenager is in custody after a bomb threat on Thursday targeting La Marque High School.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a student reported they received a text message from an anonymous source regarding a bomb threat targeting the school.

The school was placed on a hold while a search was conducted in the school and parking lot.

Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies then arrested a girl, who is a current La Marque High School student.

The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center and is facing false alarm charges.