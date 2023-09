HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 16-year-old was found shot and killed near a wooded area in northeast Harris County on Sunday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said this happened off the 5300 block of Deer Timbers Trail in Atascocita.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots, some of those shots hit homes.

When investigators arrived, they found the teen’s body.

No word on any suspects or a motive.