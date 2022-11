HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by a train in Memorial Park on Tuesday.

Police say the victim and another teen girl were walking on the train tracks around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The train engineer sounded the horn, but only one of the girls was able to get out of the way in time, police said. The other girl was struck and died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together how this could have happened.