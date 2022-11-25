KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.

A car didn’t see the teen on the bike before making a turn and crashed right into him. The teen had to be Life Flighted to the hospital and is in serious condition, deputies said.

The driver stayed at scene to cooperate with the investigation. Intoxication is not believed to be a factor, deputies said.