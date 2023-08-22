HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out a gun went off and shot a teen driver, which then caused a crash.
That teen is now in the hospital.
This all happened around 8 p.m. Monday night along Wallisville Road and Sam Houston Parkway North in east Harris County.
Deputies believe four teenagers between 16 and 17 years old were playing with a gun inside a car when the gun went off, hitting the driver.
The car then slow rolled and rear-ended another vehicle at the light, deputies said.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the driver is a 16-year-old who was Life Flighted to a nearby hospital in “very critical condition.”
The three other teens in the car were not injured.