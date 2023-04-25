HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 17-year-old teenager was shot in the head while driving in a north Houston neighborhood Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Forest Ivy Lane near Ella Boulevard.

Houston police said the teen was in his vehicle when he was shot. He was able to drive about 50 more yards before he crashed into a parked car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains Tuesday morning in critical condition.

Police say they are checking video surveillance and talking to witnesses but at this point have very little to go on.

That teen lived just a mile from where he was shot.