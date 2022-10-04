FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the abdomen due to an accidental shooting.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday night at a home in Mission Bend in the 6900 block of Great Oaks Shadow Drive in Houston.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies say the 13-year-old and another teen were playing with a gun when one teen accidentally shot the other.

The teen who fired the gun ran off, but the victim’s brother helped returned him to the home, deputies said.

The victim was transported to a trauma center and expected to recover.

At this time, it is not clear if anyone is facing charges, as multiple firearms are in the home and it is still unknown who owns the gun that was used in the shooting, deputies said.