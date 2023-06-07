HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is in custody being questioned by authorities after another teen was shot multiple times and killed in Humble.

It happened at the intersection of Park Lakes Canyon Trace and Butterfly Path Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the teens were playing basketball and got into a fight. That’s when the victim was shot multiple times while lying in the grass.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives said that the victim lived nearby and came over to play basketball.

Deputies said that the suspect is in custody, but it’s unclear what charges he will face at this time.