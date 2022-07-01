HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating an Thursday night shooting in west Houston that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

Around 9:15 p.m., Houston police found the victim at a gas station near Westheimer and Richmond with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a trauma center and is expected to survive, police said.

But Harris County sheriff’s deputies said the shooting took place a couple of blocks away at a nearby apartment complex at 15250 Gray Ridge. The teen is expected to be okay.

Deputies said that they believe the victim and his 16-year-old friend were in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a group of suspects pulled up to their car and shot the 15-year-old on the passenger side in an attempted robbery.

Investigators are currently looking for multiple suspects and are reviewing security video captured by the property’s owners.