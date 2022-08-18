HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy may be paralyzed after he was shot near a Valero gas station early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight at 9498 Clearwood street and Meldrum Lane in southeast Houston.

Houston police say the teen was buying chips and a soda when his card was declined, and then walks across the street.

Police say surveillance video shows a white sedan pull up, then the suspect walks up to him.

The suspect shoots the 15-year-old twice, stands over him and then kicks him before running off.

Officials say he may be paralyzed but will survive.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing.