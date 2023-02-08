HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old teen was struck by a bullet while sleeping during a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston.

It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 15414 Kuykendahl Road near Cypress Landing Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was asleep in her bed, when bullets from the shooting went through the apartment’s window, striking her.

She was taken to a trauma center where she in fair condition and is expected to be OK, deputies said.

The mother, and her three children (two daughters and a son) were all at home inside the apartment when the drive-by shooting occurred.

Deputies said that they do not have a motive in the shooting.

Deputies are asking the public that if they know any information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).