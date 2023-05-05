Victim had to be rushed to an area hospital in critical condition

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in a pair of shootings in southwest Houston.

Jdarrius Peoples, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery and deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm. He is accused in the shooting of two males, ages 27 and 47.

Jdarrius Peoples (Houston Police Department)

Police said it happened at 7205 Bellerive Drive about 9 p.m. on March 21. Later, a second shooting next door at 7203 Bellerive Drive about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

According to officials with HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division, on March 21, HPD patrol officers were dispatched to an alarm at a business at 7205 Bellerive Drive. Officers found the victim, a 27-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the business.

They later learned the man was inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the business with an acquaintance in the front passenger seat, when an unknown person, later identified as the suspect, entered the back seat.

The victim confronted the suspect who fired a shot, then got out of the vehicle and went inside the business to ask for help. The suspect and acquaintance fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. He has since been discharged.

Then, on April 30, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at 7203 Bellerive Drive. They learned a suspect fired a gun multiple times in the parking lot of a business. A 47-year-old man was grazed by a bullet.

Further investigation identified Peoples as the suspect in both incidents. Members of the HPD Midwest Crime Suppression Team arrested Peoples on Monday, May 1 and he was subsequently charged for his role in both incidents.



