HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times.

Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound.

It was reported the juvenile was in the car with three other people.

Police said the vehicle was at a light at Cullen Boulevard and Airport Boulevard when a dark sedan pulled up beside it and began firing shots into the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.