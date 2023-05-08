HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston police detectives are looking for suspects in the fatal shooting of a teenager over the weekend. The shooting took place Friday evening at 9:30 pm at 5900 Selinsky.

Police said the 16-year-old victim was sitting in a car with his mother when someone drove by and fired several times into their vehicle, then fled the scene.

The teenager was struck in the head. He was taken a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from cameras in the area, but no arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.