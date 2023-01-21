HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning.

Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult.

The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation on a capital murder charge.

Police said they responded to a shooting near the intersection of Bell and Eastwood Streets just before 2 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers heard a gunshot and saw a vehicle partially propped on the curb of Bell Street. Although the engine was still running, the vehicle was stopped by a hill and a large tree.

Police also saw the 23-year-old driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not long after, officers found Vasquez and the juvenile hiding under cars near the scene. They were taken into custody.

Investigators learned one of the suspects had a verbal altercation with the victim, which then escalated into shots being fired. The victim was shot and robbed.