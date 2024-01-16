HOUSTON (KIAH) — “America’s Team” is one-and-done in this year’s National Football League playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers beat Dallas 48-32 on the Cowboys home field Sunday afternoon ending their season.

Meanwhile, Texas’s other team awaits the results of Monday afternoon’s game between the Steelers and Bills.

The Texans blew out the Cleveland Browns 45-14 at NRG Stadium in Houston Saturday afternoon to advance to the Divisional Round.

If Buffalo wins, the Texans will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens, but if Pittsburgh wins, Houston goes to Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs.

No matter who the opponent is, the game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Texans fans might want to pull for the Steelers both today and next weekend.

If Pittsburgh could pull off two upset wins they’d find themselves in the AFC Championship Game.

In that scenario, Houston would host that game if they can manage a win on Saturday.