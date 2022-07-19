HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston business is under fire for allegedly selling fake fork-lift training services.

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a temporary restraining order against the business.

The court ordered an injunction to close Southwest Forklift LLC and freezing its assets.

The business allegedly offered an $80 one-day training course to become qualified as an “OSHA-certified” forklift operator.

They also guaranteed job placement upon completion.

Consumer complaints and evidence shows that they posed as the potential employers and posted phony job opportunities to entice consumers to purchase the company’s training.