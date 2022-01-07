HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said schools districts, daycare center and businesses still have the right to require masks.

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling that keeps in place the county’s mandate for face coverings.

Response to State Court Ruling Upholding Harris County’s Ability to Impose Mask Mandates https://t.co/ISJca5xwjf — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) January 6, 2022

This decision is a direct response to the executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott, which prohibited counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials in Texas from requiring or mandating mask wearing.

The case now moves to the Texas Supreme Court.