Texas breaks daily record with nearly 7K new cases of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas – As the Texas GOP presses ahead with plans for a July convention amid skyrocketing coronavirus numbers, doctors are urging the party to reconsider.

Texas again set a high Tuesday for COVID-19 cases with nearly 7,000 confirmed new infections.

Houston Mayor Turner says numbers are steadily increasing.

Texas GOP leaders have maintained their three-day convention in Houston will go forward and that face coverings won’t be mandated. That is despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urging the public to wear masks and stay home.

The Texas Medical Association told GOP leaders that now is “not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” together for an indoor meeting.

The organization represents more than 50,000 physicians in Texas and is a sponsor of the convention, which begins July 16.

Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey responded by saying the party is taking all input seriously but was noncommittal about whether it would change any minds.

Texas reached a record of nearly 7,000 new cases Tuesday. Despite the spike, bar owners forced to shut down were seen protesting outside the Texas Capitol today.

