TEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) — Leaders say more than 260 barrels of crude oil have been collected after a spill in Texas City.

The more-than 11,000 gallons of oil comes from a spill in a drainage ditch in the Moses Bayou area. It was first discovered on Christmas Day.

Texas City Emergency Management says there has been no impact on Moses Lake, and crews have contained it.

They hope to fully restore Moses Bayou by mid-February.