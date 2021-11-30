Texas City man arrested in stabbing death of gas station clerk

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) —Texas City police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a gas station clerk on Monday night.

Police said that Brian Edward Miller, 58, was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in the Texas City jail and will be later transferred to the Galveston County jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

Police were investigating a stabbing death at the TimeWise Shell at the 400 block of Highway 146 South around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The woman, later identified as Crystal Lynn Patterson, 36, was found unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said Miller called Texas City police at 10:14 p.m. stating that he had stabbed his wife. Texas City detectives and officers went to Miller’s residence at the 900 block of Lane Road and detained him without incident. It was later discovered that Miller was the estranged husband of Patterson.

Police have not released what led Miller to attack his wife.