The average price of gas across Texas is now $3.02

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The price for a gallon of gas in the state of Texas is $3.02, making it the first time gas is above $3 since October of 2014 according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is up nine cents from last week and is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metro areas in Texas, El Paso is paying the most at $3.46 per gallon, while drivers in the Lubbock and Sherman/Denison areas are paying the least at $2.92 per gallon. Across the nation, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.37.

The primary reason for the rise in the price of gas is the cost of crude oil, which is now above $80 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel.

“Texas hasn`t seen the statewide average above three dollars per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”

AAA says all 27 Texas metro areas surveyed say the price at the pump jump week-to-week. Regular unleaded averages in Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, El Paso and Odessa jumped more than 10 cents per gallon, with El Paso seeing the largest jump at 31 cents.

Texans are paying the third lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA Texas provide some tips on how to save on gas:

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway even an empty bike rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer`s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance and longevity.