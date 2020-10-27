Texas is really scary!

HOUSTON (CW39) Forbes has released its top ten list of the “Most Haunted States in America” and Texas tops the list. If you are looking for something scary to do in the Bayou City we have several options for you.

Live From Jones Hall: Haunted Halloween Pops

October 31

Livestream and limited in-person seating



Grab some spooky spirits and have an at-home Halloween party as the Houston Symphony presents a night of spooky throwbacks and fun! Michael Krajewski leads spinetingling classics like In the Hall of the Mountain King, music from Psycho, Harry Potter, and Ghostbusters, and more in this special POPS Livestream.

Saturday’s performance will be live-streamed and tickets are on sale now. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person seating for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is very limited and current 2020–21 Season subscribers receive priority.

Halloween Town 2020

October 31, 2-5 p.m.

Constellation Field

Don’t miss out on fun for the entire family this Halloween season – candy, a costume parade for kids, oversized games and more! Plus, they’ll be playing a Halloween favorite movie.

Zoo Boo

October 2 – November 1, 2020

Houston Zoo



The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to celebrate fall festivities during its month-long Zoo Boo presented LyondellBasell. From Oct. 2 – Nov. 1 guests can wear their best costumes for Houston’s favorite merry-not-scary Halloween event.

This year’s Zoo Boo features a few new experiences updated for the current times. Guests will visit the Spooky Train Village sponsored by Frost Bank, hear a short story from the Friendly Dragon, and take a spin on the spooktacular Scary-Go-Round.

Boo on the Boardwalk

Weekends in October

Kemah Boardwalk



Freaky Fridays, Scary Saturdays, and Spooky Sundays can only mean one thing… Boo on the Boardwalk is back and as hauntingly fun as ever. Every weekend is packed with activities, live music, and trick-or-treating at Boardwalk stores.

Live From Jones Hall: Ghosts, Ghouls & Goblins

October 31at 10 a.m. (Family-friendly)

Livestream and limited in-person seating

Don your costume and gather the whole family for a morning of haunted musical fun as the Houston Symphony celebrates Halloween with music from Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ghostbusters, and more! Watch from home with this special Halloween-morning livestream. Before the concert, ticket holders can get in the spooky spirit with kid-friendly, concert-themed activities, delivered right to your inbox!

49th Annual Halloween Carnival

October 31, 2-5 p.m.

Jimmy Burke Activity Center

Put on your craziest and family-friendly costume and let the spirit move you to enter the costume contest, hop on some carnival rides or go through a mini maze or watch a free screening of the movie Ghostbusters.

Fall Fun Day at George Ranch Historical Park

October 31

George Ranch Historical Park



Spend Halloween morning and early afternoon at George Ranch Historical Park. Visitors can trick-or-treat and take part in history-based fall activities from the 1830s through the 1930s.

Forbes list of scariest states.