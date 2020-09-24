Texas leads the U.S. in flooded cars

HOUSTON (CW39) Texas leads the country in the most flooded vehicle claims with 51,000 last year alone.

Tropical Storm Beta added another 200 cars in Houston over the last few days.

We saw tons of stranded vehicles on streets, sans drivers. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with Sr. Police Officer, with Houston Police about how to find your towed car.

Here’s a look!

Many more vehicles have been towed since yesterday, overnight and early this morning.

Shannon tells us what you need to claim your towed vehicle. Including how much it could could cost you.

