Texas OKs new tech to pay tolls

Texas is giving drivers the green light to pay tolls using new technology that eliminates the need for a transponder.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Drivers can now use their mobile devices on toll roads and bridges in the state, as more people take to the roads versus air due to coronavirus during this busy summer travel season.

The technology is a user-friendly app known as Uproad. Drivers download and easily sign up on the app, then use their mobile devices to pay as they go on most toll roads and bridges, including the Hardy Toll Road, the Westpark Tollway, and the Northwest Freeway.

The Uproad app allows drivers to manage their account all in one place, without the headaches associated with toll prices, mischarges or mailed toll bills. And, the app’s Trip Calculator makes it convenient to budget for trips.

Get the Uproad app