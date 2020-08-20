Texas OKs new tech to pay tolls

Local

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

Texas is giving drivers the green light to pay tolls using new technology that eliminates the need for a transponder.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Drivers can now use their mobile devices on toll roads and bridges in the state, as more people take to the roads versus air due to coronavirus during this busy summer travel season.  

The technology is a user-friendly app known as Uproad. Drivers download and easily sign up on the app, then use their mobile devices to pay as they go on most toll roads and bridges, including the Hardy Toll Road, the Westpark Tollway, and the Northwest Freeway.

The Uproad app allows drivers to manage their account all in one place, without the headaches associated with toll prices, mischarges or mailed toll bills. And, the app’s Trip Calculator makes it convenient to budget for trips. 

Get the Uproad app

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Entertainment /

Weather Alert

Weather /

Air Quality Advisory

Weather /

Congresswoman, Postal Workers Speak Out Against Trump

Entertainment /

Small Business Fund

Syndication /

Camping 101 with YMCA Houston

Entertainment /

Study: Earliest humans dealt with bedbugs

Syndication /

Fort Worth Man Walks To Austin

Syndication /

Starbucks launches new summer drinks

Syndication /

Movie Preview - "Words On Bathroom Walls"

Syndication /

"Cheers" Bar Closing

Syndication /

Amarillo Helping Teachers

Syndication /

Does Dust Carry COVID-19?

Syndication /

Where Do Penguins Come From?

Syndication /

Dent In Earth Could Impact Satellites

Syndication /

Payless To Open First U.S. Store

Syndication /

Opioid Use Linked To Miscarriages

Syndication /

Hollywood Minute

Syndication /

Salmonella Outbreak

Syndication /

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Advisory


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular