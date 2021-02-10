Texas ranks #5 for least lonely state

HOUSTON (CW39) – People feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day won’t really be alone! Move.org, created a data map to show which states are most and least lonely. After normalizing the data, researchers ranked each state using weights for each category:

Percent living alone (35%)1

Percent divorced (35%)2

Dating app searches (30%) (via Google Trends)

It found that 29.7% of the population lives alone and the other 11.3% are divorced. The state topping the list is Maine, which also has the nation’s highest divorce rate at 14% and almost a third of Maine’s residents live alone. Washington DC is home to the most single folks and 44.8% of the district’s population lives alone. Here’s a full list of the top 10 loneliest states in the U.S:

1 – Maine

2 – Vermont

3 – Oregon

4 – West Virginia

5 – New Mexico

6 – Arkansas

7 – Kentucky

8 – Indiana

9 – New Hampshire

10 – Oklahoma





Some populated states like Texas and New York rank among the least-lonely states. The number one ranking state, Utah, is known for big family size and less than 20% of the population lives alone. These states also had the lowest search volume for dating apps and divorce rates.

1 – Utah

2 – Hawaii

3 – California

4 – New Jersey

5 – Texas

6 – New York

7 – Virginia

8 – Maryland

9 – Massachusetts

10 – Alaska

The pandemic has taken its toll on social lives, but people living alone and divorced may feel more isolated than ever. You can view the full report on most and least lonely states here.