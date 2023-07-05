The Texas Restaurant Show is this weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — More than 5,000 food service professionals are headed to Houston this weekend.

It’s the 86th year for the Texas Restaurant Show, the biggest such event in the southwest.

The thousands of restauranteurs and other people involved in the food service industry will peruse “interactive displays, state-of-the-art products and equipment, cutting edge technology, and the very latest news and trends from more than 500 exhibitor booths,” a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association says.

The event runs from Friday until Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Click here for more information including how to get tickets.