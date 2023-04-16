HOUSTON (KIAH)—Texas Southern University and PNC Bank will partner to launch the new PNC Regional Center for Entrepreneurship during a roadshow event on Thursday, April 13th from 12-4 PM. The center will provide programming, access to capital, education, research, and more to help expand opportunities for Black businesses across the country.

This launch comes after the opening of the National Center for Entrepreneurship by Howard University–focusing on providing economic opportunities for HBCU students, alumni and Black entrepreneurs.

PNC Regional Center committed to $500,000 a year for five years for a total of $2.5 million to support this project.

Dean of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business, Dr. David Yen said, “We are very excited about this entrepreneurship program, which will engage curriculum, research, the community and students. The TSU and PNC Regional Center for Entrepreneurship will leverage the University’s efforts to increase entrepreneurship in a more focused and collaborative way to serve as a resourceful hub that we know will enhance entrepreneurship education and empower young entrepreneurs of color.”

Through this grant from the PNC Foundation, TSU will join a group of schools to extend national programming to other campuses such as Clark Atlanta and Morgan State universities.

This new initiative will be led by the Regional PNC Entrepreneurship Center Director, Robert Dunlap. Dunlap said, ” I am excited to begin this journey with PNC and Texas Southern University. We know entrepreneurs of color have had persistent barriers to succeeding. The center’s purpose is to educate and empower them with resources to remove those barriers in every way possible.”

Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for PNC also adds, ” We are making significant progress on our commitment to support the economic empowerment of Black Americans and low-to moderate- income communities. The five-year grant to create a model for a nationally recognized PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship is a major part of this pledge.”

It will also partner with black businesses across the country to help improve credit, access to capital, provide hands-on access to black businesses for graduate and undergraduate students and more.