HOUSTON (KIAH) — Juneteenth is the day that enslaved African Americans were made free on June 19, 1865. This was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation that they were made free by Major General Gordan Granger in Galveston.

Masters of Public Administration Program Director and Associate Professor for TSU, Dr. Antoinette Christophe says that this is so personable to the university because Galveston is just a short drive away from TSU. She also says that Al Edwards, a graduate of TSU, put out legislation that would declare this day to become a state holiday. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee worked with Opal Lee to make Juneteenth a National Holiday.

“It’s a day of jubilation, it’s a day when we commemorate a day where our people were made free two years later and we’re so involved with it and so invested in it because we’ve always had people that have always been instrumental in trying to have recognition of the commemoration of this holiday,” Christophe said.

TSU is also proud to have a calendar with all of the Juneteenth events happening today across all major cities in Texas. You can find out what’s happening in your city at TSU.edu/juneteenth/event-calendar.