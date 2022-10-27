HOUSTON (KIAH) The Marriott Marquis is bringing back their one-of-a-kind poolside tradition, Texas Winter Lights, an interactive walk-through – or float–under–lights experience at Altitude Rooftop & Pool.

From November 11 – January 8, guests can set course through the Marriott’s Grove of Trees, float among the Archway of Lights, or kick back on the lazy river, which is heated all to a perfect 80 degrees all winter long, as lights glimmer from above.

Enjoy more than 30 festive beverage offerings, a new interactive graffiti wall, and nightly snowfall, or cozy up with a poolside movie every Thursday at nightfall. Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase here. Make a night of it and upgrade your stay with room rates starting at $179/night.