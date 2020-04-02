Texas Workforce Commission hit with record unemployment workload

COVID-19 has impacted most every industry worldwide and Texas is seeing record unemployment numbers. 6.6 million claims were filed this week alone nationwide.

Since receiving 1.7 millions calls in one day back on March 26, 2020, the Texas Workforce Commission is shifting to update how they help Texans and make their resources available to help those in need during this outbreak.

Before these outbreak was even announced, some who have been unemployed have been advised to apply 200 – 20,000 jobs in hopes of receiving the offer of their choice. Now, things have changes and with market flooded with folks out of work, the stakes are even higher.

TWC wants to reassure the public it’s working for hard for Texas, in this statement released today:

As you may know, due to the sheer volume of calls to our unemployment benefit tele centers and users accessing our online portal (last Thursday, March 26th, 2020 TWC received 1.7 million calls). In a two week period since COVID-19 claims began, we have taken over 600 thousand claims. We are on pace to cover a year’s worth of claims from 2019 in a 5 week period.The amount of calls per day is now closer to 120,000, on average. Please be patient with us. As TWC Executive Director Ed Serna said during his Facebook Live town hall this past week, “On a normal day, we will take 13,000 calls in one of our four tele centers. On March 22, 2020 we took 100,000 calls with the same number of staff.” We are expanding both our technological and staff capabilities to meet our current needs. We have extended our hours of operation and are open Saturdays. We are hiring new staff. We are committed to helping every single Texan in need. This situation is tough but so is Texas. We are in this with you. Please let us know how we can help. Texas Workforce Commission