HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Airports are preparing to welcome the largest Thanksgiving holiday travel crowd on record, and it may exceed the passenger total set in 2019.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) expect a combined 2.4 million travelers during the busiest holiday travel season of the year, a 6% increase from the same period in 2019 and an 11% increase from 2022.

The extended Thanksgiving holiday travel period for Houston Airports begins Thursday, Nov. 16 and ends Tuesday, Nov. 28. During the 13-day period, Hobby Airport is forecasted to serve approximately 540,000 travelers, while Bush Airport is expected to welcome more than 1.8M passengers.

This year, the Friday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday are forecasted to be the single busiest air travel days in Houston. On Friday, November 17, Houston’s airports will welcome more than 200,000 passengers. On Sunday, November 26, Houston’s airports will be ready to greet more than 212,000 passengers.

Airport officials said everyone should be packing your patience, arrive earlier than usual and follow