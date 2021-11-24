HOUSTON (KIAH) — A rainy Thanksgiving is ahead for southeast Texas as an approaching cold front brings widespread showers and storms to the area. Area-wide rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible. Leave yourself some extra travel time if heading out.

As far as timing the front, it is expected to move over the northern counties (from Burleson eastward into Houston counties) during the early to mid morning hours, pass through the central counties (from Wharton eastward into Liberty counties) during the late morning hours, and reach the coastal waters by the early to mid afternoon hours.

As far as total rainfall amounts, we are still expecting around 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts of 3 to 4 inches possible. Hold on tight to those outdoor decorations, because once the front moves through, expect northerly winds strengthening to 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts on occasion. Winds will slightly weaken to 10 to 15 MPH Thursday night, but will remain windy along the coastal areas, the bays and Gulf waters through Friday.

Thursday night into early Friday morning will decrease low temperatures well into the upper 30s to upper 40s inland and the low 50s along the coasts. If you like the cool temps, hang on until the end of the week and the weekend, a nice hot cup of cocoa definitely sounds like a great pairing with those temperatures.

