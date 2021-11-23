Thanksgiving Week construction continues on Highway 146 in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) – Plan ahead this Thanksgiving week as lane closures will affect drivers on State Highway 146.

Starting with the portion of SH 146 near Sixth Street and FM 2094, one southbound lane will be closed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday.  This closure is for bridge deck preparation on the Express Bridge.  No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

Also, eastbound and westbound lanes on Repsdorph Road/ E. Meyer Avenue in Seabrook will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until Friday.  This closure is for access to underground utility work.  No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

