HOUSTON (KIAH) The winter outbreak that devastated Texas for several days during Valentine’s Week 2021 with snow, sleet, freezing rain and extremely cold temperatures, will go down in the history.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports during this time there was a total of 8 days, 23 hours, and 23 minutes of winter highlights between the first Winter Weather Advisory issued on Thursday, February 11th at 9:37 a.m. to when the last Hard Freeze Warning expired at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20th.

Historical impact of 2021 Winter Freeze

The outbreak brought multi-day road closures, power outages, loss of heat, broken pipes, and other societal impacts for the region. While the damage is still being assessed, the NWS says this will likely go down as the first billion dollar disaster of 2021 globally, and potentially the most costly weather disaster for the state of Texas in history, surpassing even Hurricane Harvey from 2017.

