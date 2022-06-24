HOUSTON (KIAH) — The heat is on in southeast Texas, so most people are making their plans to hit the beach to cool off.

In the Houston area, it is always a rite of passage to go to Galveston to enjoy some time at the beach, and with all the shops and restaurants on the island, some may decide to stay for a mini vacation.

There are several hotels in Galveston that are top notch, but which ones are the best of the best?

For those looking to do a quick vacation trip to Galveston for some time at the beach, here’s some of the highest-rated hotels in the area, according to Yelp.

The Tremont House: 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston, TX 77550 The Galvestonian: 1401 E. Beach Dr., Galveston, TX 77550 The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center: 5222 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX 77551 The Villas at The San Luis Resort: 5222 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX 77551 The Lasker Inn: 1019 16th St Galveston, TX 77550