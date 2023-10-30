HOUSTON (KIAH)–Get ready for Christmas magic at The Museum of Fine Arts Houston as the winter favorite, Christmas Village at Bayou Bend returns. The winter wonderland will last for 20 nights.

Christmas Village at Bayou Bend will bring the spirit of the holidays along the 14-acre estate with festive lights, carolers, hand-crafted model train, animated projections and fun festivities for the whole family such as a cotton snowball toss, faux-snow slope and more! It’s not a winter wonderland without Santa, so he will be present for photo opportunities for the whole family.

Tickets are on sale now. You can learn more information on the Museum of Fine Arts Houston website here. Tours of the first floor of Ima Hogg’s historic mansion will feature live actors, theatrical effects and Christmas decorations.

Dates and times:

December 8-30, 2023 (Closed on December 11, 18, 24 & 25)

Open 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday (except Tuesday, December 26)

Open 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Tuesday, December 26

Located at 6003 Memorial Drive at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens