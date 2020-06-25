POLL: Largest Houston hospitals say “no need for alarm” after Gov. Abbott’s COVID-19 announcements

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and is pausing the state’s aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks.
Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hot spots, reporting more than 11,000 new cases in the past two days alone.
Abbott has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban issued Thursday applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.
Now the Texas Medical Center is responding with statements to clarify details about capacity and direct response to local COVID-19 cases in their hospitals. Here’s a look at those complete statements:
- Joint Statement from St. Luke’s Health, Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann Health System & Texas Children’s Hospital Regarding Houston Hospital Capacity and Executive Order
- Texas Medical Center is actively managing the COVID-19 surge but
strongly urges the public to help by practicing safe distancing and masking – Houstonians’ response is critical to stopping the rapid surge
