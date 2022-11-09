HOUSTON (KIAH) — Later this month, The Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro Pearland is hosting its first annual Gospel Brunch and Fall Festival with Praise 92.1 FM. The free family-friendly event is happening on November 20 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to RSVP to enjoy a live DJ, carnival games and rides, bouncy houses, arts and crafts and much more. Local vendors are welcome to participate in the festival.

The restaurant is also participating in Pearland Restaurant week, now through November 20. Their special menu includes catfish, smothered porkchops, boudin eggrolls, and the popular Cajun seafood stack.