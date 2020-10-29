The Houston SPCA is now back open!

HOUSTON (CW39) Animal lovers there’s some good news!

After seven long months and much anticipation…the Houston SPCA will welcome folks back inside the Adoption Center by appointment only on Monday, November 2.

Visitation appointments can be booked starting Saturday, October 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 713.869.7722 (SPCA). All visitors will need to make an appointment before they arrive on campus and facemasks are required.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

The reopening will also come with some new, personal touches for visitors. Every individual or family will be assigned their own experienced Adoption Counselor when they arrive on campus for their appointment. The AC will guide them through the process of meeting and interacting with available pets based on their personal preferences such as puppies and small dogs in the large get-acquainted spaces; small pets like rabbits and guinea pigs in habitats as well as felines in the Kitty Lodge or large dogs in one of several play yards.



*Since March, the Houston SPCA has been hosting Curbside Adoptions and Tele-Adoptions during the pandemic. Tele-Adoptions will end on Saturday, October 31.





