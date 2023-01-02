Searching for the New Year’s Baby in the Greater Houston Area

HOUSTON (KIAH) In a community as large as the Greater Houston Area with its dozens of hospitals and medical facilities, it can be hard to determine which baby born on New Year’s Day is the true New Year’s Baby.

After receiving word from several hospital groups, it looks like the first birth here in 2023 happened at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

That hospital did not release a picture of the child nor his or her name.

Just one minute after that birth, another baby came into the world at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

Sebastian Wray Trapp was born 20.5 inches long and eight pounds, 12 ounces in weight at Saint Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital.

Not far from there — and just 22 minutes later — Claire Vy Kazantsev was born at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land.

The first report of a birth inside the Houston city limits didn’t come until 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

That’s when A’Mia Grace Kimmell was born at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights.