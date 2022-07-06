HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday is National Fried Chicken Day, and while Houston has plenty of national chain restaurants that serve great fried chicken, there’s a number of great places in town that can make great chicken.

One place that has become a Houston favorite is Timmy Chan’s, who has made their famous chicken wings a H-Town staple.

But according to Yelp, here’s the top 10 fried chicken places in the Houston area.

  1. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 1815 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
  2. The Cookshack, 4015 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
  3. Krisp Korean Fried Chicken, 9486 Long Point Rd Houston, TX 77055
  4. Mico’s Hot Chicken, 1603 N Durham Dr Houston, TX 77008
  5. Killen’s, 101 Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77007
  6. Hoodadak, 11191 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77042
  7. Tumble 22, 10723 Louetta Rd Houston, TX 77070
  8. Bird Haus, 1010 Prairie St Houston, TX 77002
  9. Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, 5007 N Shepherd Houston, TX 77018
  10. Howdy Hot Chicken, 3520 South Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098