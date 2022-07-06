HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday is National Fried Chicken Day, and while Houston has plenty of national chain restaurants that serve great fried chicken, there’s a number of great places in town that can make great chicken.
One place that has become a Houston favorite is Timmy Chan’s, who has made their famous chicken wings a H-Town staple.
But according to Yelp, here’s the top 10 fried chicken places in the Houston area.
- Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 1815 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
- The Cookshack, 4015 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
- Krisp Korean Fried Chicken, 9486 Long Point Rd Houston, TX 77055
- Mico’s Hot Chicken, 1603 N Durham Dr Houston, TX 77008
- Killen’s, 101 Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77007
- Hoodadak, 11191 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77042
- Tumble 22, 10723 Louetta Rd Houston, TX 77070
- Bird Haus, 1010 Prairie St Houston, TX 77002
- Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, 5007 N Shepherd Houston, TX 77018
- Howdy Hot Chicken, 3520 South Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098