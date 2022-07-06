HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday is National Fried Chicken Day, and while Houston has plenty of national chain restaurants that serve great fried chicken, there’s a number of great places in town that can make great chicken.

One place that has become a Houston favorite is Timmy Chan’s, who has made their famous chicken wings a H-Town staple.

But according to Yelp, here’s the top 10 fried chicken places in the Houston area.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, 1815 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007 The Cookshack, 4015 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007 Krisp Korean Fried Chicken, 9486 Long Point Rd Houston, TX 77055 Mico’s Hot Chicken, 1603 N Durham Dr Houston, TX 77008 Killen’s, 101 Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77007 Hoodadak, 11191 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77042 Tumble 22, 10723 Louetta Rd Houston, TX 77070 Bird Haus, 1010 Prairie St Houston, TX 77002 Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, 5007 N Shepherd Houston, TX 77018 Howdy Hot Chicken, 3520 South Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098