HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the temperature soaring near 110 degrees in Austin on Tuesday, a group of people rallied outside the state capitol building in honor of their incarcerated loved ones.

The rally was co-led by an organization from The Woodlands called Be Frank 4 Justice.

Founder and Executive Director Savannah Eldrige, who named the group in honor of her brother Frank who’s serving a life sentence in a Texas prison, says 70% of Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities have either little or no air conditioning.

“There are some prison units that people are still being housed in that were built in the 1800s,” she said. “So, not only do those units not have AC, you can imagine structurally what that could feel like during the heat.”

The Texas Tribune reports that “a multi-university study reported last year that as many as 13% of deaths in Texas prisons during warm months could be caused by the heat,” but TDCJ “has not acknowledged that a prisoner died from the heat since 2012.”

Eldrige is convinced that heat kills every summer in Texas prisons, and that’s why her group brought a list of demands to yesterday’s rally.

Advocates for cooling Texas prisons construct a make-shift cell before a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The group is calling for an emergency special session to address the deadly heat effecting inmates.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Among them, a call for Governor Greg Abbott to call for a special session where lawmakers could approve adding air conditioning to all TDCJ facilities.

While some might question spending so much money on people who broke the law, Eldrige points out that — unlike people who live freely — inmates are at the mercy of the conditions they’re housed in.

“People in the community that do not have AC, they have respite,” she said. “Whether that’s a family member’s home — there’s cooling centers in the community. People who are incarcerated are vulnerable to the kindness of the people who are overseeing them.”