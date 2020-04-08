Therapist offers advice on mindset through COVID-19 and free therapy for Houston frontline healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anxiety is high for a lot of folks during this time. Many of us are ready for life to get back to “normal."

We spoke to Dr. Beatriz Craven with Modern Therapy in Houston about our mindsets through this pandemic.

“One of the things that we did from the beginning is really take a temporary mindset to it when it comes to, ‘I really just need to ride this thing out for two weeks and then I can go back to normal’ and that’s a really hard thing when that deadline that we mentally set for ourselves is kind of more of a survival one," explained Dr. Craven.

She went on to explain how she is encouraging people to shift from the survival mindset and come to terms with this being our reality for the time being.

“What we’ve been really supporting our folks in is being able to reintegrate with ‘While this isn’t going to be forever, this is my life now, this is not a temporary life.' That’s really what’s going to be the most important thing right now is ‘Even though it is not forever, this is my life right now and how can I make the changes that I can make within my limits to make it a little bit better'," explained Dr. Craven.

Modern Therapy offering free therapy to frontline healthcare workers in Houston. You can find out more about their MT Loves Hou program here.

Modern Therapy is also offering a donation-based Resilience and Connection class every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through May 19th via Zoom. Everyone is welcome to join. 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.