HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s.

Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina.

That’s according to our news partners at ABC13.

Investigators say after the robbery on Uvalde Road, the suspects hit Medina with their car and sped away. The other two suspects are accused of setting the scene.

Police said they followed the woman and were on the phone with one another as the deadly scene unfolded.