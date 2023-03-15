HOUSTON (KIAH) – Leaders across Houston, and the state are responding to the news that the Texas Education Agency plans to take over the largest school district in Texas.

Statement from Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis:

“I’m outraged by the state takeover of Houston ISD—the largest and most diverse school district in the state. This is a brazen power grab rooted in a dangerous ideology that threatens public education, local control and democracy in Texas.”

