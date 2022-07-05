DALLAS (KDAF) — Grabbing a cocktail on the weekend or weekday is something that the continent of North America is very accustomed to. The publication, 50 Best has listed the 50 Best Bars in NA for you to get out and try.

While Mexico City, New York and Miami are well represented, the Lone Star State wasn’t left off the list. Deep in the state in the city of Houston, at No. 46, Julep made the list.

50 Best says, “A comprehensive menu also includes dozens of classic and modern classic drinks, including an entire section devoted to delicious riffs on the titular Julep. The tail end of the menu is devoted to one of the South’s most impressive rare spirits collection; the emphasis is bourbon, but there is something for every taste from tequila to brandy. The kitchen offers light plates such as pulled pork sliders, oysters and the amazing sweet treat bourbon pearls. Each item is plated exquisitely, often with a floral touch… that’s just the Julep way.”

The publication also touted owner Alba Huerta’s mastery of incorporating herbs, spices and vegetables into the bar’s drinks, “Thyme- and bell-pepper infused tonic water is mixed with white port, Manzanilla sherry and lemon to create the unparalleled Nightshade highball. Vermouth is infused with tarragon and combined with elderflower liqueur, Pedro lemon, and orange bitters to create a truly unique swizzle.”

If you check out Julep’s menu online, you’ll be delighted to find 13 pages of cocktails, wine, spirits and more. Check out Julep here.