HOUSTON (KIAH)– Three women have been sentenced following their convictions of conspiracy to aid and assist in the preparation of false tax returns.

Tamara Turner aka Tamara Owens, Brittany Richardson and Terra White pleaded guilty to running a roughly four year tax fraud scheme.

Turner admitted to submitting fraudulent Schedule C forms and W-2 tax records to the IRS inflating her clients personal and business losses to generate larger tax refunds.