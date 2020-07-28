Three Deputies Hurt in Crash Pileup

Three Harris County deputies are recovering this morning after being involved in a crash pileup. It happened Monday night at 11:20pm along the South Eastex under the Beltway.

Officials investigating the scene say a Harris County Deputy made a traffic stop on an older GMC SUV. A male driver and female passenger were inside.

The female passenger was put in back of the deputies’ SUV. The driver allegedly was a known suspect with a history of ‘fighting’ with deputies.

The driver and the deputy began to tussle on the freeway when an “assist the officer” call was made. Multiple units arrived and once deputy crashed in back of another.

One deputy suffered a concussion. The deputy in the Taurus was transported by ambulance and released from the hospital.

The deputy in the Tahoe that crashed into the Taurus suffered a broken hand.

