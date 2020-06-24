Three firefighters sent to hospital after battling SE Houston house fire

HOUSTON- Three firefighters were sent to the hospital after battling a house fire in southeast Houston. Crews responded to the 8900 block of Wynmeadow Drive around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities tell us there were already heavy flames coming from the house when they arrived.

District Chief Chris Chavez said the humidity paired with the large size of the home made it a tough fire to fight.

“This is a huge house and we had to call in extra manpower because it is so large and because of the humidity, while it doesn’t feel that hot right now, the humidity is zapping the strength of the firefighters,” explained Chavez.

It took about an hour for crews to get the fire under control. The fire also spread to a four car garage right behind the home.

As for the injuries, two firefighters got neck and shoulder injuries after part of the home collapsed on them. Chavez said he was not sure if it was part of the roof that fell on them or something else. Another firefighter on the scene was sent to the hospital after not feeling well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

3 firefighters were injured while fighting a fire at this SE #Houston home. No one was living in the home at the time – authorities say it is being remodeled. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by @HoustonFire. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/Z3P8TAozso — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) June 24, 2020